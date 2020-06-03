The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet against former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, reported PTI on Tuesday, 2 June.Along with Chidambaram, his son Karti Chidambaram and chartered accountant SS Bhaskararaman have also been charge-sheeted.While an e-chargesheet was submitted on 1 June, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kahar asked the ED to submit a hard copy of the chargesheet when the court begins functioning normally.Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the INX Media corruption case on 21 August and two months later by the ED, in the same case.While he got bail in the CBI case on 22 October, the Supreme Court granted him bail in the ED case only on 4 December.The CBI had registered a case alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister. The ED had then lodged the money-laundering case in connection with the same.(With inputs from PTI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.