IIT Caste Discrimination Case: SC Refuses Further Proceedings, Suggests Talks

“We feel that the continuation of criminal proceedings will be an impediment to restoration of normalcy and bringing cordiality back between the appellant and the respondents in their professional and personal capacities.”

These were the words of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, 21 February, as it disposed of an appeal against the Allahabad High Court’s decision to quash an FIR lodged against faculty members of IIT Kanpur alleging caste-based discrimination.

The bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari, according to Livelaw, adopted a “conciliatory approach” in the case, noting that the allegations and counter-allegations damage the reputation of the premier institution.

Thus the bench suggested that the chairman of the board of governors invite the complainant and the four professors he had complained against for a conversation.