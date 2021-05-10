COVID Deaths: Are Governments Criminally Liable for Mass Misery? 

Under the Indian Penal Code, Section 304A defines the offence of criminal negligence. A person convicted under this section is punishable with two years of imprisonment, or fine, or both.

For an offence of criminal negligence to be made out, the following grounds must be ascertained:

there should be a duty of care on the part of the Defendant towards the aggrieved person

this duty must have been breached by the Defendant;

failure to perform duty expected of the Defendant, or performing a duty not expected

there should be tangible harm/damage caused to the aggrieved person because of the Defendant’s negligence.

While “right to health” is not an explicitly stated fundamental right in the Constitution, the Supreme Court, through various judgments, has interpreted it to be part of the right to life under Article 21.

Amala Dasarathi, an advocate practising in Delhi, has been actively involved in assisting people in navigating the medical system during this crisis. She believes that a clear link can be drawn between the government’s refusal to foresee the current situation and its ability to act on it, and the deaths that we see spanning the country, clearly caused by lack of timely access, or any access, to life-saving medical facilities.