Hijab Ban Forces Muslim Girls Out of School: Advocate to SC on Day 5 of Hearing

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, 14 September, continued the hearing of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions in Karnataka.

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioners, said that by prohibiting hijab in schools, the State has forced Muslim girls out of schools, Live Law reported.

He further argued that the Karnataka government's order banning the hijab in schools misunderstands the concept of fraternity and confuses the same as the anti-thesis of diversity.