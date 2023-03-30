‘State Is Impotent, Doesn’t Act in Time’: Key Highlights of SC on Hate Speech

The Centre's response: The bench’s comments elicited a sharp response from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who said that the centre was not silent when it came to hate speech instances. In fact, he added that states like Kerala were silent when genocidal calls against Hindus and Christians were made at a PFI rally in May 2022.

Mehta, who was appearing for the centre, questioned why the court did not take suo motu cognisance when it knew about it.

He also told the court that in Tamil Nadu, “a spokesperson of DMK” said “whatever Periyar says should have been done… if you want equality, you must butcher all Brahmins."

What Maharashtra said: Meanwhile, the state of Maharashtra assured the Bench the State is not supporting the commission of any cognizable offence and added that that it is the duty of the State to register an FIR.

However, the top court said, “Not only register FIR, you have to take further action.”

(With inputs from LiveLaw)