Getting 'Housing Rights' Right: SC's Timely Intervention in Haldwani Evictions

However, the most shocking part of the High Court order lies in its remarkable departure from the tenets of rehabilitation now unquestionably ingrained in our jurisprudence.

From holding that the occupants do not enjoy formal title to ordering eviction within a week, the High Court skipped an important step in between - it forgot to deal with the question of rehabilitation and resettlement of the families which would face displacement on account of the eviction.

While the law of the land does not ensure rehabilitation to everyone who faces homelessness or displacement due to State action, a list of cases starting from Olga Tellis to the landmark pronouncement of the Delhi High Court in Sudama Singh, make it abundantly clear that an inquiry into whether persons at risk of eviction are eligible under existing rehabilitation schemes of the Government is a sine qua non (an essential condition) of eviction proceedings.

Wherever eligibility is established, it is a positive obligation of the State to carry out meaningful rehabilitation based on consultation with the affected parties. The High Court’s lack of interest in dealing with the resettlement question, to put it simply, has the effect of taking away legal legitimacy from the eviction order.