Gyanvapi Case: Mosque Committee Moves HC After SC Stay, Hearing to Continue

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, responsible for overseeing the Gyanvapi Mosque, on Tuesday, 25 July, challenged the Varanasi Court's order issued on 21 July allowing the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque Premises.

In the courtroom: Senior Counsel SFA Naqvi, representing the Committee, made a submission before the bench of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker in the Allahabad High Court, expressing concerns that the proposed ASI Survey might lead to unrest in the country.

Yesterday: The Committee moved the High Court after the Supreme Court's direction on Monday, 24 July, which temporarily suspended the enforcement of the Varanasi Court's order until 5 PM on 26 July, allowing the Masjid committee some time to approach the High Court.

The hearing today: The Allahabad High Court Chief Justice himself presided over the hearing at 4 PM, after initial confusion regarding the bench assigned to hear the Article 227 plea filed by the Committee challenging the District Judge's order.

During the hearing, the Mosque committee primarily argued that the ASI was not a party to the suit. Despite this, the District Judge directed the ASI to survey the mosque premises (except for Wazukhana). They also raised concerns that once the scientific survey is conducted, the entire Mosque Premises might be adversely affected.

However, the Counsel for the Caveator, Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, objected to these concerns, stating that the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has assured the Apex Court that there will be no damage or demolition during the ASI Survey.

What next? The High Court will continue hearing the arguments from both sides tomorrow (Wednesday, 26 July) beginning at 9:30 am.