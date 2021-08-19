Interfaith Marriages: Gujarat HC Stays Certain Sections of Anti-Conversion Law

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday, 19 August, stayed certain sections of the state's anti-conversion law and said that certain provisions of the it will not be applicable to interfaith marriages till there is something to show there is force, allurement or fraud involved.

Passing an interim order over a plea challenging the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, the high court said that the provisions will not operate merely because a marriage is interfaith.

"We are therefore of the opinion that pending further hearing the rigours of sections 3, 4, 4A to 4C, 5, 6, 6A shall not operate merely because the marriage is solemnised by a person of one religion with another without force or by allurement or by fraudulent means and such marriages cannot be termed as marriages for the purposes of unlawful conversion," the interim order passed by Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Biren Vaishnav read, as quoted by Bar&Bench.