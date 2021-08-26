Govt Approves 9 Names Sent by Collegium for Elevation as SC Judges: Reports
Of these nine names for elevation as SC judges, three are women and one a senior advocate.
The Centre has approved all the nine names, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation as judges of the apex court, media reports said on Thursday, 26 August.
After approval, the recommendations have been sent to the President for issuance of warrants of appointment, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.
They include: Justice AS Oka, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court; Justice Vikram Nath, Chief Justice, Gujarat High Court; Justice JK Maheshwari, Chief Justice, Sikkim High Court; Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court; Justice BV Nagarathna, Judge, Karnataka High Court; Justice CT Ravikumar, Judge, Kerala High Court; Justice MM Sundresh, Judge, Madras High Court; Justice Bela M Trivedi, Judge, Gujarat High Court; and, PS Narasimha, Senior Advocate.
Among them, Justice BV Nagarathna of the Karnataka High Court might end up becoming the first woman Chief Justice of India in 2027.
Justice Nagarathna was enrolled to the Bangalore Bar in 1987 and practised as an advocate dealing with matters pertaining to constitutional law, commercial law, and administrative law. She is the daughter of Justice ES Venkataramiah, who became the first Chief Justice of India from Karnataka in 1989.
She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court in February 2008, and became a Permanent Judge exactly two years later in February 2010.
The apex court currently has 10 vacancies, and when the nine judges are sworn-in, it'll be left with just one.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
