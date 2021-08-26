Govt Approves 9 Names Sent by Collegium for Elevation as SC Judges: Reports

The Centre has approved all the nine names, recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium for elevation as judges of the apex court, media reports said on Thursday, 26 August.

After approval, the recommendations have been sent to the President for issuance of warrants of appointment, The Indian Express reported, citing sources.

Of these nine names, three are women and one a senior advocate.

They include: Justice AS Oka, Chief Justice, Karnataka High Court; Justice Vikram Nath, Chief Justice, Gujarat High Court; Justice JK Maheshwari, Chief Justice, Sikkim High Court; Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court; Justice BV Nagarathna, Judge, Karnataka High Court; Justice CT Ravikumar, Judge, Kerala High Court; Justice MM Sundresh, Judge, Madras High Court; Justice Bela M Trivedi, Judge, Gujarat High Court; and, PS Narasimha, Senior Advocate.