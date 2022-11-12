Explained | Why Did SC Order Release of Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convicts?

“She has also undertaken various studies,” they added.

Sriharan alias Murugan

Granting relief to Nalini’s husband Sriharan, the bench said that this conduct is also found to be satisfactory and that he too had “undertaken various studies.”

Robert Pais

For Pais, court said that he is suffering from various illnesses and has obtained various degrees

Ravichandran

Ravichandran’s conduct too was found to be satisfactory and he too had undertaken various studies, besides partaking in charitable purposes

Suthenthira Raja alias Santhan

The court noted that Raja too was suffering from various ailments.

“He has written various articles which have not only been published but have also received awards,” it said.

Jaikumar

For Jaikumar, the court noted that his “conduct is satisfactory” and that “he is suffering from various illnesses.” Reportedly, Jaikumar too had obtained several degrees.