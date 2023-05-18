Ex-Law Minister Kiren Rijiju: Conflicts, Collegium & What We Know About Rejig

Kiren Rijiju, unlike his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad never practiced as a lawyer at the Supreme Court. As pointed out by V Venkatesan (The Wire), he was also not known to share as friendly an equation with the judges as his predecessor did.

"A former member of the Collegium had once told this writer that whenever there was disagreement about a Collegium recommendation between the Union government and the Collegium, the incumbent Chief Justice of India, who heads the Collegium, usually invited Prasad for tea in the Supreme Court. Issues were sorted out across the table."

Rijiju, on his part, often took to social media and press-interviews to express his disapproval of the way the courts functioned.