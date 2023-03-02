Ex-Chief Justice of India AM Ahmadi Passes Away: Remembering His Life and Career

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) AM Ahmadi breathed his last on the morning of Thursday, 2 March. He was 91 years old.

Son of a junior civil judge, Justice Ahmadi was born in 1932 in Surat, Gujarat.

In an interview (in 2014) with Bar and Bench, he had recounted that although he grew up in a “legal atmosphere”, his father wanted him to become an engineer.