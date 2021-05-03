Discriminatory Vaccination Can’t Defeat an Indiscriminate Virus
While the virus is identity-blind, government’s counterplan engenders social and economic discrimination.
The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India has further exposed the indiscriminate nature of coronavirus. From the rural to urban, Hindu to Muslim, it spares no one. While the virus is identity-blind in its attack, the counterplan of the Central government engenders social and economic discrimination.
The Supreme Court called out the discriminatory nature of the vaccination policy during its suo motu hearing on the COVID-19 crisis. The court said that the Central government’s policy is “prima facie detrimental to right to health”, and the government shall think about revising it to withstand the constitutional scrutiny.
What is it that makes this vaccination policy discriminatory, and why are the courts calling it out? What can the Central government do to make this policy compliant with the constitutional dictum? The answer lies in the observation itself.
Unreasonability of Differentiated Pricing and Decentralised Procurement
As per the current policy, 50% of the vaccines manufactured in India are procured by the Central government and the rest of the 50% are left for the states to directly procure from the manufacturer through negotiation.
While the Centre’s share of vaccines will be focused on inoculating those who are 45 and above, the states are expected to procure vaccines to “accelerate immunisation” among the 18-44 age group.
While the Central government procures its share of the vaccine at a much cheaper rate, the states have to pay the price demanded by the manufacturer, which is much higher.
The apex court expressed reservation about the rationale underlying the differentiated pricing and decentralised procurement by highlighting that the beneficiary of the vaccine, whether procured by the centre or by the states, is just the same.
“While we are not passing a conclusive determination on the constitutionality of the current policy, the manner in which the current policy has been framed would prima facie result in a detriment to the right to public health, which is an integral element of Article 21 of the Constitution.”Supreme Court of India
The Digital Divide Renders the Endeavour Useless
The vaccination policy makes two key assumptions in designing the framework for inoculation: Access to technology and monetary capacity to pay for vaccines at the market rate.
In order to register and book an appointment for vaccination, one has to access digital portals such CoWin or Aarogya Setu app.
The low penetration of smartphones in India (while 61 percent of the population in India have mobile phones, only 17 percent of these are smartphones on which the application can run) is likely to render the process of inoculation through digital registration virtually useless and inaccessible.
The problem is not just of the substantive digital divide in terms of the absence of computer devices and internet, but also the qualitative differences in accessing these devices and internet services.
The public narratives of accessing CoWIN and Aarogya Setu apps for attempting to either register or book an appointment for vaccination highlight technical glitches, opacity, and booking of slots within seconds. The apps have no provision for intimating registered users about opening of slots for booking.
This design and functioning of these apps have made it close to impossible for middle-class urban citizens to get vaccination slots. One can only imagine how exclusionary they are for the majority of this country that resides in rural areas or have jobs that won’t allow them time or logistics to access the internet 24x7.
Commenting on the adverse affects of this policy on the 18-44 age group, the Supreme Court said:
“It is likely that compelling the state governments to negotiate with manufacturers on the ground of promoting competition and making it attractive for new vaccine manufactures will result in a serious detriment to those in the age group of 18 to 44 years, who will be vaccinated by the state governments.”Supreme Court
Exclusionary Towards Socio-Economic Minorities
In its affidavit, the Central government informed the Supreme Court that decentralised procurement would spur competitive markets to incentivise production and eventually drive down the prices of vaccines.
At the outset, the court demanded accountability from the Central government for making such a claim. The court not also asked the Centre to show whether it relied upon any study or figures to moot this open market model, but also said:
“Whether these studies are of relevance in a pandemic when vaccines are a scarce and essential commodity, which is being produced by a limited number of manufacturers for a limited number of vaccines.”Supreme Court
The court further said that vaccinations being provided to citizens constitute a valuable public good. Therefore, discrimination cannot be made between different classes of citizens who are similarly circumstanced on the ground that the Centre shall only innoculate 45 and above age group, while the states should negotiate prices with the manufacturer at the commercial rate.
Mooting for centralised procurement and decentralised distribution, the court said:
“Prima facie, the rational method of proceeding in a manner consistent with the right to life (which includes the right to health) under Article 21 would be for the Central government to procure all vaccines and to negotiate the price with vaccine manufacturers. Once quantities are allocated by it to each state government, the latter would lift the allocated quantities and carry out the distribution.”Supreme Court
To force the state governments to purchase vaccines at a commercial rate would pose a threat of excluding socio-economic minorities from the vaccination drive. The vaccination policy is blind to the fact that the 18-44 age group also comprises people who are Bahujans or belong to other underprivileged and marginalised groups who may not be able to pay.
The apex court was quick to recognise this exclusionary effect of the policy, and said:
“Whether or not essential vaccines will be made available to them will depend upon the decision of each state government, based on its own finances, on whether or not the vaccine should be made available for free or should be subsidised and if so, to what extent. This will create disparity across the nation.”Supreme Court
Virus Is Indiscriminate, Vaccination Policy Is Not
The span and degree of COVID-19 infection have exposed that the virus is indiscriminate in its attack; it is identity-neutral. However, who catches the virus, who recovers, who dies, and who will have access to the cure are issues where identity reigns supreme.
The vaccination policy of the government immediately engenders hierarchies among the equals; hierarchies that create exclusion on the basis of access to resources and economic capacity. It threatens the creation of further identity-based divide in the country — the one between the vaccinated and the vulnerable.
In the coming days, both the courts and the public need to ask certain questions: Who is impacted, to what degree, and most importantly, why?
