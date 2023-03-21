'Despite Tall Claims, Absolute Unemployment & Many Below Poverty Line': SC

The respondent, in this matter was unhappy with the number of adjournments that the other party had sought, despite the case having been listed several times. Appearing in-person, he also said that he had been unemployed for several months and that his family is barely getting by on his wife’s income.



In response to this, the bench said that there were several cases of “absolute unemployment” in the country. The bench also said that several of them hailed from far worse conditions than the respondent and added:



“You were a senior manager. We are talking about labourers. Now, they are ready to work for Rs 6,000. I can tell you cases of Anganawadi workers…”



The bench, however, did consent to hearing the case on 25 April as the first item.



(With inputs from Livelaw.)