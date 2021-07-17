Punishing the Soul: Tihar Jail is Breeding Ground for Mental Health Crisis

Sohaib is currently out on emergency parole due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he feels his mind is still incarcerated. He's one among the 18 prisoners The Quint interviewed to understand how Delhi's Tihar prison not only confines the body, but also punishes the soul.

The Quint also moved RTI applications to all the 16 jails of the Tihar Prison Complex, the jail hospital, and the prison legal department, to seek data on how mental illnesses are identified, assessed, and treated by the prison authorities.