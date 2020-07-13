Delhi HC Tells Centre to Submit Responses on Delhi Riots in 2 Days

The Delhi High Court on Monday, 13 July, directed the central government to file responses to all the petitions filed regarding the Delhi riots within the next two days so that they can be taken up for final hearing.

This includes the petition by social activist and former IAS officer Harsh Mander, in which he had asked for FIRs to be registered against the politicians who had instigated the riots, including BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur, for their inflammatory speeches.