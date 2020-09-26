Delhi Riots: When Does a Chakka Jaam Become a Crime? 

How were the Delhi riots engineered?

This is the fundamental question that the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has to answer through its investigation into ‘FIR 59’, the case that deals with the conspiracy to cause the carnage that ripped through North East Delhi in February 2020.

The ‘how’ of it all is what sets this particular case apart, as there are separate FIRs and cases dealing with the specific incidents of murder, arson, and other violence that constituted the riots.

The Delhi Police provided their first set of answers to the question in a 17,000 page charge sheet submitted to the Delhi court dealing with the matter on 21 September – central to which were the accused’s plans for and creation of road blocks or ‘Chakka Jaams’.