2G Scam: Delhi HC Accepts CBI, ED Pleas, Appeal Hearing From 5 Oct

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday, 29 September accepted the pleas moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate for early hearing of whether to grant leave to appeal in the 2G case.

Justice Brijesh Sethi ordered that the matter will be heard on a day-to-day basis from 5 October, bringing it forward by one week from the original schedule.

The CBI and ED had asked for this to take place so that the matter could be decided before Justice Sethi retires on 30 November 2020 – the matter had been part heard by the judge already, with the CBI finishing its main arguments. If it had been taken up after Justice Sethi’s retirement, all arguments would have had to start from scratch.

Special judge OP Saini had acquitted all the accused in the infamous 2G scam case on 21 December 2017, including DMK politicians A Raja and Kanimozhi. The CBI and ED filed appeals against the verdict in March 2018. However, the appeals had not progressed as the high court had not yet granted its leave for the appeals to proceed, ie, it had not granted the required permission for the acquittals to be challenged.