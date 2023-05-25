ADVERTISEMENT

Legal Recap: Plea for Prez To Inaugurate Parliament; HC Alarmed by Tihar Murder

Catch the top legal updates from the day here!

The Quint
Published
Law
2 min read
Legal Recap: Plea for Prez To Inaugurate Parliament; HC Alarmed by Tihar Murder
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

From a petition in the Supreme Court seeking for the inauguration of the new Parliament building to be carried out by President Droupadi Murmu, to Delhi High Court's expression of alarm at the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya inside Tihar jail; here are the highlights from our courts on Thursday, 25 May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plea in SC Seeks Parliament Inauguration To Be Done by President Murmu

A petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 May, asking for directions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to invite the President of India Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

As of now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to carry out the inauguration.

“…President is the First Citizen of India this regard and head of the institution of parliament,” the petition by advocate CR Jaya Sukin pointed out.

Delhi Court Sentences Man Accused of 6-Yr-Old's Murder to Life Imprisonment

A Delhi court on Thursday, 25 May, sentenced a man called Ravinder Kumar to life imprisonment, after he was convicted for kidnapping, sexually assaulting, and killing a six-year-old girl.

According to ANI, the case was registered in Police Station Begampur in 2015. 

Also Read

Legal Recap: Subramanian Swamy Opposes Rahul Gandhi's Plea, Azam Khan Acquitted

Legal Recap: Subramanian Swamy Opposes Rahul Gandhi's Plea, Azam Khan Acquitted
ADVERTISEMENT

'Shakes My Judicial Conscience': Delhi HC Judge on Murder of Tillu Tajpuriya Inside Tihar Jail

Commenting on the murder of ganster Tillu Tajpuriya inside the premises of Tihar jail, Delhi High Court Justice Jasmeet Singh said:

“It shakes my judicial conscience.”

As per LiveLaw, the judge also asked ASC Rahul Tyagi, who was representing the State:

“What bothers me is that it is being watched on CCTV cameras. How can the police take so much time that it [incident] can’t be stopped while the incident is taking place?”

Also Read

AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Shifted to ICU After Collapsing in Tihar Jail Again

AAP Leader Satyendar Jain Shifted to ICU After Collapsing in Tihar Jail Again

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and law

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×