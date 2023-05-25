Legal Recap: Plea for Prez To Inaugurate Parliament; HC Alarmed by Tihar Murder

A petition was filed before the Supreme Court on Thursday, 25 May, asking for directions to the Lok Sabha Secretariat to invite the President of India Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new Parliament building.



As of now Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to carry out the inauguration.

“…President is the First Citizen of India this regard and head of the institution of parliament,” the petition by advocate CR Jaya Sukin pointed out.