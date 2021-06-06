3 Policemen Booked For ‘Custodial Death’ of Dalit Man in Sultanpur

Three policemen have been booked for murder in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 35-year-old Dalit man, who was accused of kidnapping a minor girl, in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district, as per the news agency PTI.

The three accused – Kudwar Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Pandey, Sub-Inspector Sanjay Yadav and Constable Brijesh Singh – were suspended on Thursday after Rajesh Kori allegedly died in police custody. They have been named in the FIR lodged late on Friday night.

Action was also initiated against Homeguard Bholendra.