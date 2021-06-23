Central Govt vs Bollywood: Indian Cinema Needs No ‘Super Censor’

On 25 February 2021, the central government notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules or the “new IT Rules”.

Since then, these new rules have been vehemently criticised by several IT law experts, their legality has been challenged by various digital media portals before multiple high courts, and most recently, they have been termed “contrary to international human rights law” by the United Nations Special Rapporteur.