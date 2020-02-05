Why Order for Chinmayanand’s Bail is a ‘Disaster of Jurisprudence’

Now it is not wrong for a judge to grant bail if the prosecution case appears to be baseless (see the recent bail order for Chandrashekhar Azad, for instance), or if there is evidence that the complaint has been made in bad faith, and if it is clear that the accused is unlikely to tamper with evidence or witnesses.

At the end of the day, the Supreme Court has long held that bail is the rule, and remaining in jail the exception – unless the accused is likely to be a threat to the complainant or other witnesses and is likely to tamper with the evidence.

However, in this case what we see is a decision to grant bail based on a ‘conclusion’ that there was no sexual abuse, that the filing of the case was a result of ‘greed’ – a conclusion which is arrived at not on the basis of any solid evidence, but instead on a series of problematic assumptions and a skewed way of looking at the two key figures in this case.