Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar Convicted in Unnao Rape Case

On Monday, 16 December, ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar was convicted by a Delhi trial court for the rape of a minor woman in Unnao in 2017. Judge Dharmesh Sharma pronounced the verdict to a packed courtroom at the Tis Hazari courthouse, with the survivor’s mother present.

Sengar has been convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), as the court found that the girl was a minor at the time of the offence.