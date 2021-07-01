Mere Right to Change Ruler Might Not Prevent Tyranny: CJI Ramana
Polls, political discourse, criticisms and voicing of protests are “integral to the democratic process": CJI Ramana.
“It has always been well recognised that the mere right to change the ruler, once every few years, by itself need not be a guarantee against tyranny.”
These were the words spoken by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Wednesday, 30 June, as he delivered the 17th Justice PD Desai Memorial Trust lecture. Further, CJI Ramana went on to quote legal scholar Julius Stone as he pointed out that “elections, day-to-day political discourses, criticisms and voicing of protests” are “integral to the democratic process”.
Justice Ramana also, in his lecture, opined that to define law as “a tool of social control which is backed by the sovereign” is “a double edged sword”.
“ It can be used not only to render justice, it can also be used to justify oppression.”
On Independence of Judiciary, From Executive, Legislature & From the Noise of Social Media
In his virtual address, CJI Ramana emphasised the importance of the independence of judiciary for maintaining the rule of law, saying:
“The judiciary cannot be controlled, directly or indirectly, by the legislature or the executive, or else the rule of law would become illusory. At the same time, judges should not be swayed by the emotional pitch of public opinion either, which is getting amplified through social media platforms.”
He stated that judges cannot live in “ivory castles” and must be mindful of the fact that the noise on social media “is not necessarily reflective of what is right and what the majority believes in.”
The 'Unprecedented' COVID Crisis: CJI Calls for Introspection
Discussing the “unprecedented” COVID-19 crisis, Justice Ramana said that at this point “we necessarily have to pause and ask ourselves, as to what extent we have used the rule of law to ensure protection to and welfare of all of our people.”
“I do not intend to provide an evaluation of the same. Both my office and my temperament prevent me from doing so. But I began to feel that this pandemic might yet be a mere curtain raiser to much larger crises in the decades to come. Surely we must at least begin the process of analysing what we did right and where we went wrong.”
On Independent India's 17 General Elections
Further, Ramana credited the people of India with having “proved themselves to be intelligent and up to the task” and having performed their duties “reasonably well” in the 17 general elections that have been conducted in Independent India so far, but also said:
“Now, it is the turn of those who are manning the key organs of the State to ponder if they are living up to the Constitutional mandate.”
