Not Aryan Khan Or You: Cops Can't Check WhatsApp Chats or Use Them to Jail You

Like with other property, the police do have powers to search and seize property without warrants in situations where this is necessary.

Section 165 of the CrPC allows the police to search any place (within their jurisdiction) if they believe that anything necessary to investigate their case can be found in that place, but will not be found if there is any undue delay. For instance, if there is a risk that the information could be destroyed or deleted.

Section 102 of the CrPC gives the police the power to seize any property they suspect to be stolen or involved in the commission of an offence. This last aspect is widely interpreted by the police to be able to conduct searches without warrants, without realising it is meant to be an exception.

Indeed, if the police are going to use these powers to conduct a search and seizure without a warrant, then they need to specify their reasons for why the search/seizure was urgently needed in writing, and there must be reasonable grounds for believing the search/seizure was necessary.

This then needs to be sent to a relevant magistrate, along with any property seized at the time.

The Hyderabad authorities were certainly not providing search warrants to those whose phones they were demanding, and it is unlikely that mere suspicion of people they see in the street can be enough to trigger the threshold for search in 'emergent circumstances' without a warrant.

Any person facing this kind of demand from the police to hand over their phones for a search has every right to refuse them and demand to see a warrant, or get an explanation for why there is an urgent need to do so, which can then be challenged in court.