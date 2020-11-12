Bombay HC Orders Examination of Varavara Rao by Nanavati Hospital

The Bombay High Court on Thursday, 12 November, ordered an immediate medical examination of 80-year-old poet-activist Varavara Rao by doctors from the super-speciality Nanavati Hospital.

Rao is accused of having Maoist links and being involved with Maoist plots across the country, and as a result is one of the 16 activists arrested in the Bhima Koregaon matter, which is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency at present. He has been in jail since November 2018; the trial is yet to begin.

A vacation bench of Justices AK Menon and SP Tavade ordered that doctors from Nanavati Hospital who had assessed Rao during his previous stint from July-August (and filed a report on 30 July 2020), should conduct a video examination of Rao’s condition on Thursday itself, or by the morning of Friday, 13 November.

The purpose of the examination is to decide whether Rao needs to be shifted to Nanavati Hospital for treatment rather than being kept in the Taloja Jail hospital, where he is at present.