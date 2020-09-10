Bhushan’s 2009 Contempt Case Adjourned to 12 Oct, AG to Assist SC

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, 10 September adjourned the 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan for his comments to Tehelka magazine about corruption in the judiciary. The matter will now be heard on 12 October.

On the instructions of the top court, all files and details of proceedings will be sent to Attorney General's office so that he can assist the court.

This is different from the other suo motu contempt case against the lawyer-activist in the Supreme Court, which relates to two recent tweets. Bhushan has already been found guilty of criminal contempt in that case.