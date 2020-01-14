Behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pak: Delhi Court on Azad’s Arrest

While hearing the bail application of Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad on Tuesday, 14 January, Delhi’s Tis Hazari court slammed the Delhi Police and said, “ You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”

Azad was arrested by the Delhi Police on the intervening night of 20-21 December from the gates of the Jama Masjid after the Daryaganj protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were disrupted, leading to violence.

Azad, currently in judicial custody, claimed he has been falsely implicated as the allegations levelled against him in the FIR were not only "ill-founded", but also "improbable".