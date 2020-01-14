Behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pak: Delhi Court on Azad’s Arrest
While hearing the bail application of Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad on Tuesday, 14 January, Delhi’s Tis Hazari court slammed the Delhi Police and said, “ You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”
Azad was arrested by the Delhi Police on the intervening night of 20-21 December from the gates of the Jama Masjid after the Daryaganj protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) were disrupted, leading to violence.
Azad, currently in judicial custody, claimed he has been falsely implicated as the allegations levelled against him in the FIR were not only "ill-founded", but also "improbable".
WHAT DID JUDGE LAU SAY?
Advocate Mehmood Pracha, appearing for Azad, pointed out that the FIR against Azad in the Daryaganj violence also mentions the charges against him in the Saharanpur case. When the judge questioned the Public Prosecutor on those charges, he pleaded ignorance.
When the Public Prosecutor mentioned that Azad had put up a social media post about going to a ‘Dharna’, judge Lau remarked, “What is wrong with dharna? What is wrong with protesting? It is one's constitutional right to protest.”
Referring to the social posts mentioned by the Public Prosecutor, judge Lau noted, “None of these are unconstitutional”.
When the Public Prosecutor said there is drone footage of Azad making inflammatory comments, Pracha defended Azad saying he was only reading the Constitution. To this, judge Lau noted, “ Azad is a lawyer and lawyers have been leaders/politicians because they are well read. Maybe Azad needs to read more, he may be an Ambedkarite, but maybe he has his heart in the right place, but he isn't able to express it correctly.”
Judge Lau then set the next date of hearing as 2 PM on Wednesday, 15 January, and instructed the Public Prosecutor to produce all related FIRs.
WHAT DID AZAD’S BAIL PLEA SAY?
The bail plea, filed through advocate Mehmood Pracha, alleged that no specific incriminating role has been attributed to Azad in the FIR, the contents of which were "vague" and based on "conjectures and surmises".
It said he was at all times demonstrably making efforts to maintain peace.
The other 15 people arrested in relation to the Daryaganj protests were granted bail by the court on 9 January.
Azad's plea also said that he was willing to fully cooperate with the investigation in the case and would not tamper with any evidence or influence any witnesses.
"The police have invoked boilerplate charges against the accused (Azad) without the same being founded on any allegation or fact... and have arrested him mechanically without following the due process of law which renders the initial and his continued detention completely illegal," it said.
The plea, filed through advocates OP Bharti and Jatin Bhatt, also argues that "Accused has been falsely implicated in the present case as the allegations levelled against him in the FIR are not only ill founded but also improbable and cannot bring home the charges mentioned in it... Further, the contents of the FIR are vague and based on conjectures and surmises."
The bail plea claimed that charging him with being a part of an unlawful assembly was "erroneous", as at no point of time during the alleged incident did the police authorities declare the peaceful protestors to be an unlawful assembly.
“No motive has been attributed to the accused in the present FIR, and all charges have been added mechanically... Charging the accused with being a part of an unlawful assembly is erroneous, as at no point of time during the alleged incident did the police authorities declare, announce, or proclaim the peaceful protestors to be an unlawful assembly, and nor were any warnings issued or announced in this regard.”Chandrasekhar Azad’s bail application
"It may also be considered that all the material witnesses of the incident are police officials, and therefore it is further unlikely that any witness tampering will be attempted by any individual, especially the accused in the present application," the bail application also said.
The court had earlier pulled up the Tihar Jail authorities for acting in a "callous manner" by flouting laws that safeguard a prisoner's right to medical treatment, and directed them to ensure that Azad was treated for polycythemia, a disorder of blood thickness, and taken to AIIMS, Delhi for the same.
It had said that despite knowing Azad's condition, he was given ordinary medical care and not the treatment needed to address his ailment.
(With PTI inputs)
