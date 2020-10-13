Media Comments on Pending Cases Cause Damage: Attorney General 

Further he lamented on the increase in magnitude of this, and said, according to Live Law: "Today, when I watch TV, I see comments about the bail application based on statements stated to be made to police. When a bail plea comes up for hearing, the channels flash conversations between the accused and someone.”

This can have damaging consequences for the accused, he added.

He further pointed out how documents related to the Rafale were released in the media, on the day the bench was to take up the case.