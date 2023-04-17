Govt Forms Judicial Commission To Probe Atiq Ahmed Murder: Who Are The Members?

Following the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, and his brother Ashraf in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on 15 April, the state government on Sunday, 16 April, constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe the shooting that transpired in the presence of police and the media.

The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members, officials told news agency PTI.

Here's more about the members and the commission's powers: