Gauhati HC Rules in Favour of Man Called ‘Foreigner’ by Tribunal

The Gauhati High Court on 30 March ruled in favour of Haider Ali, a man who was declared a ‘foreigner’ by the Foreigners Tribunal (FT) in Assam’s Barpeta. Ali had moved the HC challenging the FT’s order on 15 March 2021.

The FT are Quasi judicial courts mandated to hear appeals of people whose names have not been included in the NRC list.

Ali had submitted documents proving his father and grandfather are Indian citizens and registered voters in the lists of 1965 and 1970. The Tribunal, on 30 January 2019 declared Ali as a “foreigner” for failing to prove other relatives as linkages, and thereafter failing to prove linkages properly.