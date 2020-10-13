Jagan’s Allegations to CJI Against Top SC Judge: What Happens Now?

What do you do when the head of a state government goes to war against the state judiciary?

This would have been a tricky enough problem for Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to deal with, but unfortunately, the situation he is facing is even graver – as one of the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court has also been dragged into the quagmire.

The problem in question is, of course, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegations of a “nexus” between the senior Supreme Court judge, former CM Chandrababu Naidu and judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The Andhra CM detailed his allegations in a letter to the CJI dated 6 October, which he released to the press four days later. In it, he claims that the Supreme Court judge “has been influencing the sittings of the high court including the roster of a few Honourable Judges” in connection with Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party.