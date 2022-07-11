Lakhimpur Kheri Court Sends Alt News' Mohammed Zubair to 14-Day Judicial Custody

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, 11 July, sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to judicial custody for 14 days.

A warrant was issued by the Lakhimpur Kheri police against the fact-checker on 9 July over a case registered against him in 2021 for allegedly spreading enmity between religious groups.

The warrant was issued to Zubair at the Sitapur district jail on Friday, asking him to appear before the court by 11 July.