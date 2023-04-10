'Caste Deep-Rooted Even After 75 Years of Independence': Allahabad High Court

Caste-based discrimination is so deep-rooted in Indian society that families still continue to be against inter-caste marriages, the Allahabad High Court observed recently.

"This is the clear case of our society's dark face, where the families still feel shy to get their son or daughter to marry inter caste. The court after hearing the parties, records its deepest anguish, whereby this social menace is so deep rooted that even after 75 years of independence, we are fighting the cases with his opponents on this score only," the court said.