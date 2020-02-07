Can Aligarh Police Attach Property of Protesters Who Defy Sec 144?

Since the police are claiming the basis for these notices is the violation of prohibitory orders, we checked the text of Section 188 of the IPC to see if it allows for attachment of property.

However, under this section, the maximum punishment which can be imposed – where the violation of the orders leads to a riot or affray ie, actual violence – is six months’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000. When there is no violence, the punishment is up to one month in jail and a fine of Rs 200.

Note that this applies when the person has actually been convicted by a court of having committed the offence, and not at a preliminary stage.