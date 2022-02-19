Ahmedabad Blasts Convicts To Move High Court Against Special Court Verdict

He also said that there were many such instances in which the lower courts had given judgments which were later overturned by higher courts.

"A prime example is the Akshardham temple attack case, in which the lower court had sentenced three people to death and four to life imprisonment. The Gujarat High Court had also upheld the decision. But when the matter reached the Supreme Court all these people were honourably acquitted," Madani added.

On 8 February, the court had found 49 people guilty and acquitted 28 others in the 2008 blasts case. The verdict and sentencing come 14 years after the incident.

The blasts had killed 56 people and injured over 200. This is the first time so many convicts have been collectively given the death sentence in a single case.