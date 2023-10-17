Delhi HC Grants AAP MP Raghav Chadha Relief in Government Bungalow Eviction Case

Thanks to a Delhi High Court ruling, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha won't be evicted from his government-allocated bungalow for the time being.

The High Court on Wednesday, 17 October, revived an earlier order that had stayed his eviction from the Type VII bungalow located in New Delhi's Pandara Road.

Type VII bungalows are typically allocated to lawmakers who have served as ministers, chief ministers, or governors, according to news agency IANS.