Toll in Manipur's Noney Landslide Rises to 24; Another Landslide Hits Near Site
The toll due to landslide near a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 24.
The death toll due to the massive landslide at Tupul in Manipur's Noney district has risen to 24 on Saturday, 2 July. A total of 38 people are still reported missing, officials said.
Meanwhile, another landslide has hit near the construction site at Manipur's Noney district on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
The first landslide occurred on Wednesday night where a company of the 107 Territorial Army (TA) was deployed at a construction site near the Tupul yard railway construction site, raising questions about the construction of rail line in a landslide prone area.
The TA was deployed for the protection of an under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.
A total of 13 Territorial Army personnel and five civilians have been safely rescued till now, while bodies of 18 Territorial Army personnel and six civilians have been recovered, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said.
"Search for 12 missing Territorial Army personnel and 26 civilians continued," he said.
The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are continuing the search operations to rescue those stuck under the debris.
"Through Wall Radar is being successfully used, and a search and rescue dogs is being employed to assist," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, the bodies of 14 personnel, including a junior commissioned officer, were sent to their hometowns by two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and an Army helicopter, while the body of one personnel was sent to Kangpokpi district in Manipur by road.
Full military honours were given to the deceased personnel at Imphal before sending the bodies to their destinations, the spokesperson said.
Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh inspected the landslide spot in Noney district on Friday for the second time, and called it the "worst incident in the history of state", adding that, it will take 2-3 days more to recover all the dead bodies, ANI reported.
The CM has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, NDTV reported.
In a tweet on Saturday, Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had called him, and are monitoring the situation.
Pointing out the terrain of the area, the rail line is located in the hills and the hills of the state are made of loose earth and are prone to massive landslides and mudslides, which disrupt vehicular movements, The Hindu reported.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that one person from Assam's Morigaon lost his life due to the landslide, while five were undergoing treatment.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
