Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 10 As 2 More Dead, Rescue Ops Resume

The number of casualties after the landslide in Manipur's Noney district rose to 10, after two more Territorial Army (TA) personnel were found dead on Friday, 1 July.

"Two more bodies of Territorial Army personnel were recovered during the early morning search. Rescue operations continue, amid poor weather conditions, with the additional support of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, district police, Indian Red Cross Society, local volunteers and others,” an official told news agency PTI.

As of now, the exact number of those missing is not ascertained. However, search operations are on for around 55 people.

Meanwhile, 13 TA personnel and five civilians have been rescued so far, the official said on Friday.

The landslide that occurred at the Tupul yard railway construction camp has also blocked the Ijei River and created a dam-like water storage situation.