Manipur Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 10 As 2 More Dead, Rescue Ops Resume
As many as 13 TA personnel and five civilians have been rescued so far.
The number of casualties after the landslide in Manipur's Noney district rose to 10, after two more Territorial Army (TA) personnel were found dead on Friday, 1 July.
"Two more bodies of Territorial Army personnel were recovered during the early morning search. Rescue operations continue, amid poor weather conditions, with the additional support of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Assam Rifles, district police, Indian Red Cross Society, local volunteers and others,” an official told news agency PTI.
As of now, the exact number of those missing is not ascertained. However, search operations are on for around 55 people.
Meanwhile, 13 TA personnel and five civilians have been rescued so far, the official said on Friday.
The landslide that occurred at the Tupul yard railway construction camp has also blocked the Ijei River and created a dam-like water storage situation.
Manipur CM Visits Site, Takes Stock of Ops
In light of the rescue operations, CM N Biren Singh also visited the site of the landslide.
The CM had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for those injured on Thursday.
Earlier, the PRO of the defence wing in Imphal gave a statement saying, “10 columns have been pressed into the search operation. Synergised and joint operational task force is coordinating the efforts to remove the mud and boulders. A Thorough Wall Radar is also being inducted by air to detect the presence of personnel buried in the debris. A search and rescue dog has also been inducted," the Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to indicated that one person from Morigaon, Assam, lost his life, five were undergoing treatment, and 16 were missing amid the disaster.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and PTI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.