Rajim Kumbh Kalp 2024, Showcasing 'Ramotsav', To Take Place in Chhattisgarh

The Kumbh Kalp, a significant event in India's Sanatan tradition, is set to take place in Chhattisgarh's pilgrimage city Rajim, showcasing the gathering of saints associated with the Bharatbhoomi saint tradition. The event, under the direction of Endowments Minister Shri Brij Mohan Agrawal, is expected to showcase India's rich cultural heritage.
Brijmohan Agrawal mentioned that Rajim Kumbh Kalp will begin on 24 February and continue until 8 March. It is a grand event involving sadhus, saints, peethadheshwars, abbots, mahatmas, and shankaracharyas from various locations across India.
The Sangam city scene will be like Ayodhya Dham's Ramlala temple on the main stage. The theme this year will be 'Ramotsav'. The fair premises will be smooth, well-governed, and equipped. Mumbai's expert team will stage Ram Katha through 3D mapping and a laser show, allowing devotees to juxtapose the temple. Prayagraj Kumbh's specialty is its organised structure of shops, which benefits businessmen, similar to Rajim Kumbh's similar arrangement.
The endowments minister emphasised the responsibility of accommodating all age groups visiting Rajim Kumbh and provided that feeding rooms have been established at the mela venue for infant mothers to breastfeed their children.
