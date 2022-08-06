Delhi Court To Hear Plea Against 'Kaali' Producer Leena Manimekalai on 29 August

A Delhi court will hear arguments against documentary filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on 29 August in a plea alleging that promotional material for the film-maker's upcoming documentary 'Kaali' "depicts a Hindu deity in an objectionable manner."

The plea, which was scheduled for hearing on Saturday, 6 August, was adjourned because the judge was on leave.

The petitioner and advocate behind the plea, Raj Gaurav, also filed an application for submitting additional documents as evidence on record.

“The plaintiff seeks to file additional documents which are tweets that are directly related to the case of the plaintiff and which may affect the merits of the case,” the application said.