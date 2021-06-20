‘Shameful’: Punjab CM After Attack Over Jobs to Cong MLAs’ Sons

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday, 19 June, said that he stood by the Cabinet’s decision on the jobs for the sons of two Congress MLAs, adding that it is “shameful” that some are trying to give the decision a political colour.

“No question of rescinding Punjab Cabinet decision on jobs for sons of two Congress MLAs. It is just a small token of gratitude and compensation for the sacrifices of their families. It's shameful that some people are giving political colour to this decision,” Singh said, as quoted by his media adviser Raveen Thukral.

The decision has not gone down well with the party itself and several Congress legislators, including Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and party MLAs Kuljit Nagra and Amrinder Singh Raja, have opposed the CM’s decision, news agency PTI reported.