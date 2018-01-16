MGR’s Birth Anniversary: Superstar Decoded in a Graphic Novel

In the late 1960s, the passenger train from Chennai to Madurai was over 12 hours late. A few miles off Madurai, over 5,000 people had gathered along the tracks, squatting patiently to catch a glimpse of MG Ramachandran, their superstar.

Such a reception was accorded to only one other person in the history of Tamil Nadu – Mahatma Gandhi.

This MGR’s story.