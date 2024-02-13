IAF's Trainer Aircraft Crashes At West Bengal's Airbase; Pilots Eject Safely

An Indian Air Force Hawk trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie near the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal on Tuesday, 12 February. Both pilots were safely ejected, and there were no reports of loss of life or damage to civilian property, Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The incident occurred after the aircraft was returning from a training session, a Defence Official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

IAF further added that a Court of Inquiry has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident.