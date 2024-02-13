ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IAF's Trainer Aircraft Crashes At West Bengal's Airbase; Pilots Eject Safely

A Court of Inquiry has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident.

The Quint
Published
News
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
share
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

An Indian Air Force Hawk trainer aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie near the Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal on Tuesday, 12 February. Both pilots were safely ejected, and there were no reports of loss of life or damage to civilian property, Indian Air Force (IAF) said.

The incident occurred after the aircraft was returning from a training session, a Defence Official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

IAF further added that a Court of Inquiry has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident.

“One Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force met with an accident at Kalaikunda, West Bengal, today during a training sortie. Both pilots ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been constituted to find out the cause of the accident. No loss of life or damage to civilian property," it posted on X.

A Court of Inquiry has been formed to investigate the cause of the accident.

Remains of a Hawk trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) after it crashed during a training sortie, at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district, on Tuesday, 13 February.

(Photo: PTI)

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news

Topics:  West Bengal   IAF   Indian Air Force 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT