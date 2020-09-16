Zhenhua Row | India Raises Issue With Chinese Ambassador: Report

According to The Indian Express' investigation, some of the individuals being monitored allegedly include President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, the vice president of India, the Congress president, along with chief ministers, MPs and other prominent people.

Congress leaders in the Rajya Sabha raised their concern over the Chinese website spying on over 10,000 Indians on Wednesday. “This is a major area of concern. I would like to know from the government whether it has taken note of it. If so, what action has been taken," Congress leader KC Venugopal said.

According to the sources, External Affair Minister S Jaishankar communicated about decisions taken by the government to Venugopal in response to demands from him and other MPs for protecting the data of Indian leaders and others from spying by Chinese companies.