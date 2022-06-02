Zepto Delivery Exec Death: Court Slams Police for Planting Evidence, Eyewitness

Contrary to the claims made by the police, the court stated that there was no evidence to suggest that the accused was under the influence of alcohol when the alleged crime took place, Mint reported.

Quoting Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Lokesh Kumar Sharma, The Indian Express reported, "The SHO of Dwarka (South) police station was asked to explain under what circumstances did he advise the investigation officer to invoke IPC section 304 (part II). In his reply, he informed that he took charge as the SHO of the police station concerned on May 18, when the FIR was registered at 11.50 pm."