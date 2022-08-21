Over Hundred YouTube Channels Banned for 'Spreading Disinformation About India'

"Several of these channels were even earning revenue through advertisements and monetising fake news," the official said.

The latest round of action came last Thursday, when the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one based in Pakistan, for presenting news such as 'ban on Bakra-eid celebrations in India', purported "attacks" on religious places revered by Muslims and joint "invasion" of Turkey by India and Egypt.

A YouTube channel, A M Razvi, talked about "military action on Ajmer Dargah" and "Muslims flying an Islamic flag on a temple", while Pakistan-based 'News ki Duniya' channels claimed that the 'Qutub Minar mosque' had been demolished.

Another YouTube channel 'Naya Pakistan Global' claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong un had sent his army to Ayodhya.

"The content blocked by the Ministry was found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the State, India's friendly relations with foreign States, and public order in the country," a ministry official said.

He said the content was covered within the ambit of section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The section 69-A empowers the government to restrict access to any content in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of the country.

In January this year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered blocking of YouTube channels that propagated content to encourage separatism, divide India on the lines of religion, and create animosity among the various sections of the Indian society.