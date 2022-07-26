Cong's Srinivas Manhandled by Cops, His Hair Pulled; Delhi Police Assure Action
The incident happened when Srinivas was protesting against the questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by ED.
Youth Congress President BV Srinivas was on Tuesday, 26 July, manhandled by the Delhi Police outside the headquarters of All India Congress Committee (AICC) , while he was protesting against the questioning of Congress president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald money laundering case.
Visuals of the incident showed that Srinivas's hair was being pulled by the police.
Speaking to The Quint, Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that they are trying to identify the staff who manhandled the Congress leader. "Disciplinary action would be initiated against the staff after we identify them," he said.
Sharing a video of the incident, Srinivas took at a dig at the BJP government saying, "In independent India, if Congress workers can't even come outside their own AICC headquarters, then what's the point of democracy? Why is the dictator so afraid?" he tweeted.
Background
Gandhi appeared before the ED for the second round of questioning on Tuesday. Several party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, who were protesting against the ED action were detained by the Delhi police on this day.
The leaders wanted March from the Parliament to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu over several issues but were stopped at Vijay Chowk before being detained.
"India is a police state now, that's the truth. PM Modi is a king, and this is a police state. What will happen if MPs cannot meet the President?" Rahul Gandhi told the media while being detained.
"All (Congress) MPs came here. They talked about inflation, unemployment. They are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside the Parliament and here they are arresting us," he further said.
