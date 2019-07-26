Yogendra Yadav: The Kargil Hero Who Held Tiger Hill on His Own

(This story was originally published on 26 July 2019. It has been reposted from The Quint's archives to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas.)

An army jawan, already blood-stained, facing an array of bullets atop Tiger Hills. He got hit by a bullet... a second one.. .and then another one, fell to the ground, rose up, took down enemies across the border. He took 15 bullets on his body, but kept fighting.

As much as it may sound like a Bollywood script, this is the tale of Paramveer Chakra awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav who captured Tiger Hill all by himself.