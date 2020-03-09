Yes Bank Saw Decline in Deposits, High Withdrawals in Mar-Sep 2019

Deposits at Yes Bank witnessed a steady decline during the March-September period last year as customers withdrew over Rs 18,100 crore, in a reflection of falling confidence in the bank.

Yes Bank, which has been put under a moratorium by the Reserve Bank till 3 April, during which customers are not allowed to withdraw more than Rs 50,000, had deposits worth Rs 2,27,610 crore at the end of March 2019 (or end of 2018-19 fiscal).

However, it fell to Rs 2,25,902 crore by the end of the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year (2019-20) and further to Rs 2,09,497 crore by the end of the second quarter ended September of FY20.